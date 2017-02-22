CA moves Yasay confirmation hearing next week

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. has failed to get the nod of the Commission on Appointments (CA) anew after the panel questioned his alleged United States (US) citizenship.

Aside from the citizenship issued, Senator Panfilo Lacson, head of the panel, said that Yasay also needs to explain the government's stand on the West Philippine Sea and OFWs on death row in other countries.

In his defense, Yasay explained that his wife and children are American citizens and that he is presently a legal permanent resident of the US.

Yasay denied that he was neither a citizen nor a US passport holder. He admitted that he had applied for citizenship but was denied.

On the West Philippine Sea, he maintained that the government will assert the country's sovereignty where it applies but is pessimistic that the matter can be resolved within the Presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.

Lacson said that Yasay's confirmation was suspended and will resume next week. (SunStar Philippines)

***

