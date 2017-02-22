Duterte to skip Edsa anniversary event

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will skip the celebration of the 31st anniversary of Edsa People Power Revolution at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday.

Instead of Duterte, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, head of Edsa People Power Commission (EPPC), will be the one who will deliver the keynote speech for the Edsa anniversary, according to the program sent to Palace reporters.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion III said the public should understand if Duterte will not grace the event because he has a hectic schedule.

"If his schedule is busy, he has a reason that he can't attend. Many people will be attending. The Executive Secretary will be there," Concepcion, vice chair of EPPC, said.

Malacañang opted for "simple and quiet" commemoration of the Edsa revolution, saying that it is now time for Filipino people to "move on from just celebrating the past."

It also decided to hold the Edsa rites in Camp Aguinaldo because "that's where it all actually began."

The Edsa anniversary event used to be held at the People Power Monument in Edsa led by the President. (SunStar Philippines)