PCOO to grant bloggers access to cover Palace events

THE Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) released Wednesday its draft social media policy, which seeks to give netizens aged 18 and above the privilege to cover Palace activities.

The draft social media policy was sent out to reporters, a day before Communications Secretary Martin Andanar holds a consultation with stakeholders at the University of the Philippines's Bahay ng Alumni in Diliman, Quezon City.

“The emergence of social media has created new channels of communication between government and citizens that, more than just consuming media content, a number of citizens using social media tools have become publishers themselves – with bloggers even having audiences reaching the millions,” the draft read.

“Pursuant to his, and to develop good working relations to facilitate the flow of timely, accurate, and consistent information, PCOO shall establish a system of accreditation for social media publishers or users, including bloggers,” it added.

The PCOO proposed the creation of Social Media Office (SMO), which will be led by a Social Media Manager responsible for developing strategies, policies and implementation protocols and procedures for the social media program.

A netizen who eyes Palace accreditation must be a Filipino citizen and 18 years old and above; must maintain an accessible social media page, blog, or website that promotes news dissemination and is followed by at least 1,000 social media users; must regularly write news stories for 12 months; and must not be affiliated with any private or public sectors..

A group who wished to cover activities at the Palace must secure registration from Security Exchange Commission or Department of Trade and Industry.

Those who wished to get accreditation may file their applications personally or online with the PCOO-SMO.

An accredited netizen will have the privilege to cover press briefings and receive electronic mails from PCOO-SMO for six months.

Accredited social media publishers are mandated to “post, share and disseminate on his/her or their social media page, blog or website the press releases and other news information issued by the PCOO.”

They should also “validate the truthfulness of the news content that they generate, publish and share.”

Andanar has been pushing for the accreditation of bloggers who are known supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte.

He is set to conduct a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday to discuss and have consultations regarding the draft policy. (SunStar Philippines)

