De Lima refuses to enter plea in disobedience to summons case

MANILA (Updated) -- Detained Senator Leila de Lima refused to enter a plea on Monday, March 13, during her arraignment for disobedience to summons case before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court branch 34.

Plea of not guilty was entered on De Lima's behalf after she remained silent when asked whether she admitted or denied the offense.

De Lima is facing charges for her instruction to her former driver, Ronnie Dayan, not to attend the congressional probe on the drug proliferation at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

Lawmakers filed the case against De Lima for violation of the Revised Penal Code for inducing disobedience to summons issued by the House of Representatives.

"Free De Lima" group welcomed the beleaguered senator in her arrival at the Quezon City Hall of Justice.

De Lima who is now detained at the Philippine National custodial center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, is facing separate illegal drug charges before the Muntinlupa City RTC.

De Lima's public appearance on Monday was her first after she surrendered to the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group last February 24 over drug charges. (SunStar Philippines)