Duterte: Mining firms funding the 'opposite side'

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte accused the mining firms of paying his critics to pursue a destabilization plot against his administration.

"Those mining [companies], I know you are funding the opposite sides. I know who are funding them. They destabilize," the President said in a press conference with leaders of Congress on Monday, March 13.

Duterte made the statement as he defended anew Environment Secretary Regina Paz "Gina" Lopez for ordering the closure of mining firms found to have violated mining regulations.

Last Saturday, March 11, the President said he is willing to lose P70 billion in mining revenues, as he reiterated his support on the anti-mining position of Lopez.

Lopez will be on a personal trip abroad when her confirmation hearing resumes in the last plenary session of the Senate on Wednesday, March 15.

Duterte lamented the degradation of environment done by the mining companies that failed to follow the mining rules and regulations.

"Look what mining does to us. Is Gina a liar? It’s difficult. [The environment was once] green. So where are the trees that God gave us? Where’s the environment that God gave us? How can you argue with what Gina is presenting you a visual thing?” the Chief Executive said.

“We have to talk with the mining people… Explain to me bakit ganito and you explain well to me kung bakit ganito. Explain to us,” he added.

The President said there is “no redeeming factor” for him to back the erring mining companies and give up Lopez as Environment secretary.

“What can the degradation of environment do to us? What can your P70 billion do with the government? Nothing... Give me a redeeming, something I can hang on to drop Gina. No redeeming factor,” he said. (SunStar Philippines)