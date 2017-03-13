Mall employee trapped inside burning warehouse

MANILA -- An employee of Trinoma Mall was trapped inside the burning warehouse where the fire allegedly broke out around 2 p.m. Monday.

Authorities identified the employee as Anthony Molina, an air-conditioning technician of the mall.

Molina has been rescued by members of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Senior Fire Officer 4 Albert Flores of the Quezon City Fire Department said the fire is already "confined" but operations to fully put out the fire and rescue Molina are still ongoing.

In its statement, the mall’s management said they received a report that a fire broke out in the warehouse situated inside the Landmark building in Mindanao Avenue around 2:27 p.m.

"Trinoma is working with the Landmark management to ensure the safety of the customers and employees," it said. (SunStar Philippines)