Senators call out Trillanes on 'oust plot' using Lascañas

SENATORS exchanged barbs on Monday regarding the alleged "destabilization plot" against the Duterte administration.

Senator Panfilo Lacson accused Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of using retired policeman Arturo Lascanas, a self-confessed leader of Davao Death Squad (DDS), to create chaos.

Lacson also tagged Trillanes as the "handler" of Lascañas and another self-confessed DDS hitman Edgar Matobato.

Senator Vicente Sotto III said Lascañas and Matobato should not be given accommodation considering that they lied under oath.

“We should not use the Senate as a venue to spread lies,” Sotto said.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, for his part, described Lascañas and those who expressed willingness to testify against President Rodrigo Duterte as "a bait" to create chaos and eventually "destabilize" the present administration.

But Trillanes defended himself by saying "exposing the truth is not destabilization."

Trillanes said: "If the truth is destabilizing, are they saying that lies are now acceptable and should be tolerated?"

"Let the people decide. We have to live in the light of truth and not in the darkness of lies," Trillanes maintained. (SunStar Philippines)