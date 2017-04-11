PNP chief: Troops clash with 'Abu Sayyaf' in Bohol

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald dela Rosa confirmed Monday, April 11, the presence of Abu Sayyaf bandits in Central Visayas, saying the armed men encountered by soldiers in Bohol belong to the terrorist group.

Military and police officials said a soldier and at least five gunmen were killed in an ongoing clash in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town in Bohol, a popular tourist destination.

Dela Rosa said that based on initial report, the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines launched an operation early Tuesday against the suspected Abu Sayyaf members.

“Ongoing pa ‘yung firefight. Meron nang isang patay na Army at isang wounded na Army at is pang wounded na pulis (An Army soldier was killed and another was wounded. A policeman was also wounded),” he said Tuesday afternoon.

“It looks like naipit yung mga kalaban sa isang concrete na bahay. Sabi nila tatlong bahay ang inoccupy nung mga kalaban. ‘Yung dalawa neutralized na, ‘yung isa nalang hold-up ‘yung remaining na kalaban (It looks like the bandits were cornered in a concrete house. Reports said the Abu Sayyaf occupied three houses; two were already neutralized),” he added.

On Monday, Dela Rosa said he received information that the Abu Sayyaf is planning to stage kidnapping in Central Visayas region.

He said the PNP in Central Visayas has made precautionary measures to thwart such attack.

He said authorities will immediately conduct an investigation after the firefight to verify the information.

The United States Embassy recently warned Americans of what it called "unsubstantiated yet credible" information of possible kidnappings by terrorists in Bohol and other areas in Central Visayas. (With AP/SunStar Philippines)