2 rebels killed in Agusan del Sur clash

MANILA -- Patrolling troopers from the 26th Infantry Battalion shot and killed two New People's Army (NPA) fighters and recovered assorted weapons and war materials during operations in San Luis town, Agusan Del Sur Thursday, April 13.

The clash took place around 3:30 p.m. at the outskirts of Mahagsay village in San Luis town.

Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said the 26th Infantry Battalion was deployed in the vicinity after residents there reported the presence of the rebels who were on another extortion mission.

After a 30-minute fierce firefight, the NPAs scampered out of the encounter area leaving their two slain comrades along with a CCZ-550 "Barrett" long-range sniper rifle, 50 rounds of M-60 ammunition, assorted war materials, 34 sacks of rice, 10 backpacks containing personal items and subversive documents were recovered.

Padilla said pursuit operations are still ongoing as of Friday. (PNA)