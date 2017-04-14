Isis member Kuwaiti national deports

MANILA -- A suspected member of terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) who was arrested by authorities last month was deported Friday, April 14, in Kuwaiti, a Department of Justice (DOJ) official said.

DOJ Undersecretary Erickson Balmes, in letter from Bureau of Immigration (BI) Fugitive Search Unit (FSU), said that Hussein Al-Dhafiri, Kuwaiti national detained in Fort Bonifacio was taken to Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal (NAIA) Terminal 1 to deport for Kuwaiti.

"FSU agents together with BI Warden Facility (BIWF) personnel and Manila International Airport Authority - Airport Police Department (MIAA-APD) are en route to ISG PA Fort Bonifacio to secure for transport to NAIA T1 and for eventual deportation to Kuwait at 12 noon today (April 14) Hussein AZO Al-Dhafiri," read the letter.

The BI arrested Al-Dhafiri along with his wife Rahaf Zina, a Syrian national, on March 25.

Based on intelligence reports provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the information given by the Kuwaiti Government, Al-Dhafiri is an Isis member.

Al-Dhafiri was allegedly involved in explosives manufacturing and possibly on operational planning against Kuwait, while Rahaf is the widow of the slain Abu Jandal Al-Kuwaiti, who is the number two military commander of the ISIS operating in Syria.

Justice Secretary Vitalino Aguirre II presented the two suspects to the media and has been transferred from the National Bureau of Investigation to the AFP headquarters last Saturday.

Earlier, the BI has ordered the deportation of Zina.

"Wherefore, finding the charge to be sufficient and well substantiated, we hereby order the deportation of Rahaf Zina (Rahaf) to Syria, subject to the submission of her National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance," said the order which was also signed by Deputy Commissioners Estanislao Canta and Jose Carlito Licas, who are also members of the board.

The order has also included the Syrian's name in the bureau's blacklist as undocumented/undesirable.

"Respondent's presence in the country poses risk to public interest," the summary deportation order added.

No schedule has been set yet for her deportation. (PNA)