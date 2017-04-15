Duterte inks 4 deals in Bahrain visit

ABOUT four key agreements have been signed during the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to Bahrain, the second leg of his state visits to Middle East.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the agreements forged between the governments of Philippines and Bahrain included setting up a joint commission on bilateral trade; avoidance of double taxation; strengthening of aviation links; and new investments.

On the President’s state visit to Bahrain scheduled on April 12 to 14, Abella said the issue of greater cooperation, especially in enhancing the economy of both countries, had been discussed during the bilateral meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Abella said leaders from Bahrain had expressed “deep admiration” for Duterte and his leadership.

“These present leaders speak lovingly of Filipinos as a whole and some actually know Filipino words, and a number actually can converse in the dialect. In all, one discerns that he is bringing the Filipino to a place of self-worth, self-rule and self-support, all played before a watching world,” the presidential spokesman said.

“There are those who minimize these by focusing on the negative stories; but in an imperfect world, there are many who have been touched by the caring heart of the Filipino, and the courage of an obscure leader to bring his people through their wilderness and into their promise land,” he added.

Duterte first visited Saudi Arabia, where he had been able to secure three agreements, before proceeding to Bahrain.

He is now in Qatar to talk to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In an interview with Philippine Ambassador to Doha, Qatar Alan Timbayan, initial agreements expected to be signed were exchange on health specialists and medical workers; proposals on Qatar-Philippines exhibit day; and education training.

The President is also scheduled to speak before the Philippines-Qatar Business Forum and meet the Filipino community.

He is expected to return to the Philippines on Sunday. (SunStar Philippines)

