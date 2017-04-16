8 nabbed, over P1-M worth of 'shabu' seized in Cabanatuan City

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija -- Eight people, including a minor and two women, were arrested in a drug bust operation against a watchlisted drug personality that resulted to discovery of re-packing of large volume of metamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in Barangay Zulueta.

Superintendent Ponciano Zafra, chief of the Cabanatuan City police station (CCPS) on Sunday said that seven "bags" or large packs and 10 sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," with estimated value of more or less P1 million, various drugs paraphernalia and the marked money were recovered in the operation Saturday.

Zafra said the sting operation was originally set by combined Cabanatuan City police station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) against alleged big time peddler Nemencious Galang, 48, of the said village.

But upon Galang's arrest, the operatives caught seven other people mostly the suspect"s relatives allegedly in the act of repacking the illegal drugs right in his place, Zafra said.

He identified the other suspects as Leoncio Ancheta,48; Josephine Galang,48; Marvin Palolan, 29; John Renden Ancheta, 19; Joshua Gabriel Ancheta, 19; one alias Boy, 17, all of Barangay Zulueta and Elena Valdez, 24, of Barangay San Roque Norte.

Zafra noted that the operation has not only be peaceful, having no armed encounter, but also turned out to be a big time operation as well.

He said such volume of drugs, weighing more than 300 grams, could have been used by people who would be in the streets, swimming pools, beaches or any other public places putting other people in danger in the remaining period of holiday season. (PNA)