Duterte: PH deserves salvation from drugs, criminality, corruption

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte, in his Easter Sunday message, said the Philippines "deserves salvation from drugs, criminality and corruption."

"May this occasion be a reminder to Filipinos that our country deserves salvation from drugs, criminality and corruption that have long plagued this nation and that our people will rise and triumph over society's ills," Duterte said.

The President said he joins the rest of the Christian world as the country celebrates the fulfilment of Resurrection three days after the passion and death of Jesus Christ on the Cross.

The story of the Risen Christ on Easter Sunday is a message of perseverance and faith in the grief of Black Saturday, he said.

Duterte said Christ's resurrection should inspire the Filipinos to achieve their collective aspirations through their unwavering devotion.

"Let the promise of Easter be our guide as we build a progressive, inclusive and independent nation - where government and people work together to attain peace, justice, safety and security for all," he added.

Duterte is still on his weeklong trip to the Middle East. He is set to arrive early Monday from Qatar, the last leg of his trip, which also brought him to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. (SDR/SunStar Philippines)