26 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Nueva Ecija

MANILA (Updated) -- A passenger bus plunged into a 100-foot deep ravine in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, late Tuesday morning, killing 26 people, police said.

Senior Inspector Robert De Guzman, Carranglan police officer-in-charge, said the vehicle was a Leo Maric bus bound for Candon City in Ilocos Sur and was carrying more than 40 passengers.

Michael Calma, chief of Nueva Ecija Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said 26 people were killed and 21 were injured.

The incident took place in Barangay Capintalan around 11 a.m., he said.

Witnesses told police the bus was moving fast when the incident happened.

"Total wreck ang bus, walang bubong at wala na rin ang mga tagalirin kaya tumilapon ang mga pasahero," said de Guzman.

He said that at least 40 persons were brought to Bambang Nueva Ecija hospital for treatment.

Dr. Napoleon Obaña, chief of medical professionals of Veterans Regional Hospital in Bayombong, Nueva Ecija, told radio dzMM that at least five people were brought to the hospital but only four of them survived. All four survivors were children, he said.

Dr. Arlene Jara, chief of Vizcaya Provincial Hospital, said 13 passengers were declared dead on arrival in their hospital, while 16 were injured.

Lawyer Aileen Lizada, spokesperson of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, said they are looking into suspending the two units registered under Leo Maric following the incident.

She said the ill-fated bus has a valid permit to operate.

The Cagayan Provincial Information Office shared in a Facebook post photos of the incident.

Facebook user Michael Angobung, municipal registrar of Tomauini town, Isabela province, posted a video of the rescue operations conducted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and municipal disaster risk team.

Malacañang has expressed its sympathies and condolences to the families of the bus passengers who perished in the accident.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella promised that those responsible for the accident will be held accountable.

"We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims who died in the tragic bus accident in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija," Abella said.

"Rescue operations and investigation are currently underway. We guarantee that the culprits behind the fatal bus mishap will be held accountable," he added. (SunStar Philippines)

