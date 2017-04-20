LOOK: Duterte attends Estrada's 80th birthday bash

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte attended the 80th birthday celebration of then President and now Manila Mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada on Wednesday night.

Photos from Duterte's special assistant, Christopher "Bong" Go, showed that the Chief Executive shared the table with the birthday celebrant and other political figures.

Seen at Estrada's birthday bash were then President and now Pampanga lawmaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo; then first lady and now Ilocos Norte lawmaker Imelda Marcos; former Senators Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Juan Ponce Enrile; and former Vice President Jejomar Binay.

Before heading to Estrada's birthday celebration, Duterte teased the former that he will put back him to jail anew.

Prior to his remark, he recalled how Estrada once vented frustration on his being "low class."

"Erap, that foolish one, is waiting for me because it's his birthday now," he said at the grand launch of Cine Lokal in Pasay City late Wednesday evening.

Estrada was detained after being impeached in 2001. Arroyo then granted him unconditional pardon in 2007. (SunStar Philippines)

***

