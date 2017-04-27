Winners of 2017 Metrobank Math Challenge awarded

THE country’s math geniuses competed during the national finals of the 2017 Metrobank-MTAP-DepEd Math Challenge (MMC) National Finals held last April 22 at the Metrobank Plaza Auditorium in Makati City.

Out of the 572,916 students who competed in the nationwide elimination rounds, 44 students representing 29 public and private schools successfully met the “hurdle rate” in their scores leading them to advance to the final leg of the MMC.

The national finals showcased the mathematical competence of Grade 6 and Grade 10 students who competed in individual and team categories.

The challenge consisted of solving complex mathematical problems mentally within 15 seconds and additional rounds of 30-second and one-minute questions using pen and paper.

As the first math competition in the Philippines to use technology that leads to faster generation of contest results, the MMC provides national finalists with tablet computers, through which they send answers directly to the judges, who then immediately mark them as “correct” or “wrong.”

Out of the 29 competing schools, nine have produced their first ever national finalist. They are Ilocos Sur National High School (Vigan City), College of the Holy Spirit of Tarlac (Tarlac City), Maliwalo High School (Tarlac City), De La Salle University Integrated School (Biñan City), Palawan State University Laboratory Elementary School (Puerto Princesa City), Binalbagan Catholic College High School Department (Binalbagan, Negros Occidental), Mary Infant Jesus School (Iligan City), Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology Integrated Development School (Iligan City), Notre Dame of Dadiangas University (General Santos City), and Palanan Elementary School (Makati City).

Winners were awarded by guest of honor Dr. Sergio Cao, Manila Tytana Colleges (MTC) president, who also delivered an inspirational message to inspire the young audience; MBFI president Aniceto M. Sobrepeña; and MTAP president Sr. Illuminada C. Coronel. They were also joined by MBFI executive vice president Elvira Ong-Chan.

Rickson Caleb Tan of MGC New Life Christian Academy (Taguig City) was the first placer in the Grade 6 Individual Competition, while Evgeny Cruz of Palanan Elementary School (Makati City) and Sigfred Kerwayne Kwan of Zamboanga Chong Hua High School (Zamboanga City) were second and third placers, respectively.

For the Grade 6 Team Competition, Kian Colin Chua and Chiara Bernadette Tan-Gatue of St. Jude Catholic School (City of Manila) were the first placers. James Ryan Saluta and Cris Adrielle Abrea of Butuan City Special Education Center (Butuan City) placed second, while Evgeny Cruz and Gichelle Miracle Burwell of Palanan Elementary School (Makati City) were third.

For the Grade 10 Individual Competition, Christian Philip Gelera of Philippine Science High School-Main Campus (Quezon City) was the first placer, while Sean Anderson Ty of Zamboanga Chong Hua High School (Zamboanga City) settled at second and Jan Vincent Simbol of BHS Educational Institution Inc. (Baguio City) placed third.

In the Grade 10 Team Competition, Christian Philip Gelera and Margareth Esther Cruz of Philippine Science High School-Main Campus (Quezon City) were the first placers. Sean Anderson Ty and Vicente Raphael Chan of Zamboanga Chong Hua High School (Zamboanga City) placed second, while Cris Jericho Cruz and Dominic Yap of Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas Campus (Iloilo City) were third.

Sobrepeña congratulated the winners for “their willingness to try new methods and persevere through ‘failures’.”

He underscored the competition’s impact, saying that, “By providing a venue for friendly competition, the Metrobank Math Challenge has instilled in our youth the values of teamwork, persistence, and analytical thinking.”

National winners received trophies, medals, and cash prizes which are as follows: P25,000 for the first placer, P20,000 for the second placer, and P15,000 for the third placer in the Grade 6 category, while P50,000 was given to the first placer, P40,000 for the second placer and P30,000 for the third placer in the Grade 10 category amounting to a total of P540,000 worth of cash prizes.

Part of the cash prize received by the winners allowed them to open a special savings account with the Metrobank Fun Savers Club, designed for kids 17 years and below. This encourages young members to save for their own future.

Meanwhile, all national finalists received giveaways sponsored by MTC, Casio Philippines, The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Anvil Publishing, Philippine Science Centrum, Active Fun Children’s Play and Party Centers, Tom’s World, Enchanted Kingdom, and the Primer Group of Companies. Other cooperating institutions include Itemhound, Expert Ideas and Trends, City Garden Hotel Makati, and Pronto Express Distribution.

Now on its 16th year, MMC is the most widely participated math competition in the country among elementary and high school students. The annual Math Challenge produces national winners who get to compete and eventually win in international competitions. Among them are Farrell Eldrian Wu and Kyle Patrick Dulay who reaped the first gold medals of the Philippines at the recent 57th International Mathematical Olympiad held in Hong Kong. (PR)