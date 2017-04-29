11 injured in Quiapo blast

(UPDATED) -- Eleven people are injured in a "pipe bomb" explosion at Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, Manila Friday night, said police official.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde told reporters that the initial findings by the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit indicated a homemade pipe bomb was used.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman and chief executive officer of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), said that two victims were transported to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and one to Philippine General Hospital.



Quiapo incident update: @philredcross transported 2 patients to Jose Reyes Medical Center and 1 to PGH. Firetrucks and addl ambu on standby pic.twitter.com/eFX4Lt4cvm — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) April 28, 2017

Police Officer 1 Luther John Saliba of Barbosa Police Community Precinct said the blast happened at 10:49 p.m.

He said the police have yet to identify the victims.



NCRPO Chief Oscar Albayalde allays fears about Quiapo blast, says it's apparently not connected with ASEAN activities | via @jervismanahan pic.twitter.com/Xb3RUKFs1E — People's Television (@PTVph) April 28, 2017

As of 1 a.m., police are still conducting further investigation on the cause of the explosion. (SunStar Philippines)