11 injured in Quiapo blast | SunStar

11 injured in Quiapo blast

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

11 injured in Quiapo blast

Saturday, April 29, 2017
MANILA. Philippine Red Cross volunteers assist one of the victims of the explosion in Quezon Boulevard, Quiapo, Manila. (Photo taken from Richard Gordon's Twitter account)

MANILA. Philippine Red Cross volunteers assist one of the victims of the explosion in Quezon Boulevard, Quiapo, Manila. (Photo taken from Richard Gordon's Twitter account)

(UPDATED) -- Eleven people are injured in a "pipe bomb" explosion at Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, Manila Friday night, said police official.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde told reporters that the initial findings by the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit indicated a homemade pipe bomb was used.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman and chief executive officer of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), said that two victims were transported to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and one to Philippine General Hospital.


Police Officer 1 Luther John Saliba of Barbosa Police Community Precinct said the blast happened at 10:49 p.m.

He said the police have yet to identify the victims.


As of 1 a.m., police are still conducting further investigation on the cause of the explosion. (SunStar Philippines)

Tags: 
Quiapo
explosion
Quiapo explosion
Philippine Red Cross


View Comments