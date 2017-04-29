13 injured in Quiapo blast

(UPDATED) -- Thirteen people were injured in a "pipe bomb" explosion in Quiapo, Manila, Friday night, said police official.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde said the explosion occurred around 10:49 p.m. along Quezon Boulevard.

Albayalde said that the initial findings by the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit indicated a homemade pipe bomb was used.

Malacanang immediately issued a statement, saying the blast was not connected to the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and Related Meetings, which is being held in Manila.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella cited initial report from police that the explosion in Manila's Quiapo district might be connected to "gang war," thus, is not meant to disrupt Asean activities.

"The incident is not in any way connected or directed to the ongoing Asean summit," Abella said in a statement.

"Initial police investigation shows the motive as a possible gang war," he added.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), said two victims were transported to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and one to Philippine General Hospital.



Quiapo incident update: @philredcross transported 2 patients to Jose Reyes Medical Center and 1 to PGH. Firetrucks and addl ambu on standby pic.twitter.com/eFX4Lt4cvm — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) April 28, 2017



NCRPO Chief Oscar Albayalde allays fears about Quiapo blast, says it's apparently not connected with ASEAN activities | via @jervismanahan pic.twitter.com/Xb3RUKFs1E — People's Television (@PTVph) April 28, 2017

Abella meanwhile said the government forces have beefed up its security measures to ensure the success of Asean summit in Manila.

He also called on the public to cooperate with the government in sustaining security efforts.

"We assure our people that security measures are in place in today’s event and ask the public for their full understanding and cooperation in this regard," he added. (Ruth Abbey Gita/SunStar Philippines)