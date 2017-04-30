Chinese naval contingent now in Sasa Wharf

MANILA -- The three naval vessels of the China People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Task Group 150 arrived Sunday, April 30, in Sasa Wharf, Davao City.

The goodwill visit of these ships started Sunday and will end on Tuesday, May 2.

Lieutenant Jetmark Marcos, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao public affairs office chief, identified the visiting Chinese ships as the guided-missile destroyer Chang Chun (DDG-150), guided-missile frigate Jin Zhou (FFG-532) and Type 903 replenishment ship Chao Hu (890).

The visit is aimed at expanding communication, promoting cooperation and improving friendship of the Philippine Navy and PLA Navy, and foster camaraderie and mutual understanding of the two navies through naval diplomacy.

Marcos said the flotilla is commanded by Rear Admiral Shen Hao, East Sea Fleet deputy commander and head of Navy Task Group 150.

The Chinese naval contingent was met by the BRP Nicolas Mahusay (PC-119) for the customary meeting point procedure at the vicinity north of Davao Gulf and escorted the vessels to its designated berthing area.

Philippine Navy delegates accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing for security and health aboard one of the PLA Navy vessels.

This goodwill visit is the first for China for this year and the first in the recent years since their last visit on April 2010 when missile frigates Ma’anshan, Wenzhou and comprehensive supply ship Qiandaohu were welcomed at Pier 13, South Harbor, Manila after a completing a 128-day escort mission in the Gulf of Aden. (PNA)