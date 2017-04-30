Trump invites Duterte to Washington

UNITED States President Donald Trump has invited President Rodrigo Duterte to Washington, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said.

"There was a mention of an invitation from President Trump to President Rodrigo Duterte to visit the White House," Abella, confirming US reports, said in a statement on Sunday.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Duterte indeed spoke with Trump in a phone call on Saturday evening.

Among the topics the officials have discussed were the upcoming East Asia Summit in November and some matters of geo-political concerns.

The situation in North Korea was also discussed according to Abella, but the spokesperson did not disclose further details pertaining to the matter.

Abella said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Philippine-US alliance.

"The ambit of conversation between the two leaders includes the expression of commitment of US President Trump to the Philippines-US alliance and his interest in developing a warm, working relationship with President Duterte," Abella said.

Trump and Duterte talked over the phone after the latter's hosting of the 30th Asean summit.

Duterte in a press conference earlier said he would urge Trump not to go to a war against North Korea after Washington raised alarm over Pyongyang's nuclear tests that have rattled allies Japan and South Korea. (SunStar Philippines)