IN PHOTOS: Labor Day rally, job fair

SEVERAL labor and militant groups were gathered in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental and Cagayan de Oro to stage rallies in line with the Labor Day on Monday, May 1.

In Bacolod City, members of the labor group Partidong Manggagawa held a protest along Gonzaga-Gatuslao streets.

Some 6,000 members of the militant groups Kilusang Mayo Uno and Bayan Negros marched from Provincial Capital Lagoon to Bacolod public plaza where a program in relation to Labor Day will be held.

In Negros Occidental, protesters demanded higher salary increase and slammed President Rodrigo Duterte for failure to end contractualization.

In Cagayan de Oro, over 2,000 workers in Northern Mindanao joined the protest to call for a P750 nationwide daily wage, among others.

Amidst the ongoing rallies, annual Labor Day job fairs are still being held with over a thousand job vacancies offered to jobseekers.

In Davao, over 15,000 jobs are up for grabs at the Labor Day Job and Business Fairs, spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Employment, in Gaisano mall atrium.

The Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III graced the event.

The job fair will run until Tuesday, May 2.

In Cagayan de Oro, at least 6,849 jobs were offered to jobseekers in Labor Day job fair at the Limketkai Atrium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the poll Social Weather Stations (SWS), some 22.9 percent or an estimated 10.4 million Filipino adults are “jobless," 2.2 percentage points down from December’s 25.1 percent or an estimated 11.2 million adults.

The March 25 to 28 survey, which was first published by newspaper BusinessWorld, found that there is “steady” joblessness, as the country marks its first labor day under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The SWS defines joblessness based on two qualifications: those without a job and are looking for a job. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)