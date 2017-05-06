OFW bank expected to open in September

MANILA -- A bank that will cater to the remittance and other baking needs of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is expected to open in September, according to the secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole).

“The creation of the OFW Bank is one of our initiatives to benefit our migrant workers. This bank is dedicated to the needs of our OFWs and will be partly owned by them,” Dole Secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

With an authorized capital of P3 billion and subscribed capital of P2 billion, the OFW Bank will open P1 billion of its capital to OFWs for subscription and to become part owners.

The creation of the bank is part of government efforts to enhance services and programs for the benefit of Filipinos working abroad. It also includes the development and issuance of the OFW Identification Card, which will allow easy transactions with government and private agencies.

“Using the OFW ID, they can easily access their government records electronically, without the need to go to concerned government offices,” he said.

The Identification (ID) card can also be used as a debit card and an automated teller machine (ATM) card for OFW banks, as well as a Beep card for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT).

Bello also announced that the labor department and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) will extend micro-financing loans worth P50,000 to P300,000 to repatriated OFWs, to help them re-establish sustainable living for their families.

“As one of the directives of President Duterte, Dole, together with OWWA, shall ensure the reintegration of our repatriated OFWs by helping them and their families through various livelihood opportunities and other income-generating means,” Bello said. (PNA)