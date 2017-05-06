PAF chief wants probe on military helicopter crash in Tanay, Rizal

MANILA -- Philippine Air Force (PAF) Chief Edgar Fallorina ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash of the combat utility helicopter in Tanay, Rizal that killed three of his men and severely wounded another on Thursday, May 4.

Fallorina ordered the immediate grounding of the remaining five UH-1D helicopters in PAF service following the crash at Sitio Hilltop, Barangay Sampaloc at about 3 p.m. of May 4.

“The PAF has already sent a probe team to conduct a thorough investigation of the accident, as well as to inspect other UH-1D helicopters as per standard operating procedure,” PAF spokesperson Antonio Francisco said.

The UH-1D with tail number 8469, piloted by Captain Christian Paul Titan along with co-pilot first Lieutenant Ceazar Rimas, was executing landing procedures when it crash-landed and went up in flames.

The mishap killed Titan, the pilot-in-command and of Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas; helicopter gunner, Airman first Class Joseph de Leon of Lingayen, Pangasinan; and Air Force crew chief, Sergeant Byron Tolosa, of Barangay Villamor, Pasay City.

The retrieved bodies of the fallen airmen were brought to Villamor Air Base for a sendoff honor Friday with their respective families.

Rimas, lone survivor of the mishap, is stable but in guarded condition at the Armed Forces of the Philippine-Medical Center in V. Luna, Quezon City. (PNA)