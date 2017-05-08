500 nurses, healthcare professionals needed in MidEast, US and UK

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Some 500 nurses and healthcare professionals are needed in various healthcare facilities in the Middle East, United States, and United Kingdom.

Informa Life Sciences, a leading organizer of events and exhibitions connecting more than 150,000 healthcare professionals worldwide, revealed the vacancy, as it announced the launch of Healthcare Recruitment Philippines, its first event in Manila that will take place on July 27-28 at the Marriott Hotel.

The free-to-attend event will give Filipino nurses an opportunity to be interviewed by some 30 leading public and private hospitals from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf countries who will be participating in the event.

“We have had great success in organizing the Healthcare Recruitment and Training Fair in Abu Dhabi, and wanted to carry this forward into select markets abroad. The Philippines is one of the top exporters of nurses worldwide, making it an ideal location for international hospitals to source and recruit staff,” said Simon Page, managing director at Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions.

The healthcare facilities participating in the event are looking to meet nurses from a variety of specializations, including in-patient, ambulatory, and intensive care, alongside other allied health professionals, healthcare administrative staff and clinicians.

Over the coming years, the United Arab Emirates will need an influx of medical personnel to meet its growing demand for high-quality medical services. The Abu Dhabi Health Authority (HAAD) has projected that the capital city will need 4,800 doctors and 13,000 new nurses by 2022, while the director general of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has estimated that Dubai will need 7,323 doctors and 8,510 nurses over the next decade.

Across the wider Gulf region, the same staffing shortages persist in the healthcare sector. According to experts, the average ratio of physicians (including dentists) and nurses per 10,000 people in the GCC region is one to 26 and 49, respectively, which is insufficient to meet the growing demand for healthcare services.

The American Nurses Association, meanwhile, predicts that the United States will need another one million registered nurses to fill vacancies until 2020. It added that this lack of staff is expected to worsen by 2030, driven partly by the increase in people living with multiple chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

In the United Kingdom, experts estimate the short-term requirement for nurses alone to stand at 15,000, driven by chronic shortages, as well as the British departure from the European Union, which has prompted many European nurses to return to their home nations.

“Healthcare Recruitment Philippines provides medical professionals in the Philippines a convenient and ideal venue to look for job placements in key markets abroad, where there are already large groups of Filipino migrant workers. If their choice is the Middle East, we have vacancies available: similarly, if they are looking to the West, we also have opportunities in that part of the world too,” added Page.

Interested healthcare professionals are encouraged to visit the event’s website at www.healthrecruitmentfair.com/philippines to register. (PR)