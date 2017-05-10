Indonesian-made ship is newest addition to Philippine Navy | SunStar

Indonesian-made ship is newest addition to Philippine Navy

Indonesian-made ship is newest addition to Philippine Navy

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

MANILA -- The Philippine Navy welcomed Wednesday a second Indonesian-made amphibious landing dock as part of the military's modernization program.

The new ship named BRP Davao del Sur arrived at Manila's South Harbor to a ceremony led by Rear Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr., commander of the Philippine Fleet.

The delivery completes a $76 million procurement of two such vessels from Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia, said navy spokesman Captain Lued Lincuna.

The ship sailed from Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, with 120 Filipino sailors and a 10-man Indonesian delivery crew.

The BRP Tarlac, the first of the two Indonesian-made ships, arrived in the country last year. It has already taken part in missions including a naval blockade against militants, seajackings and kidnappings in southern Philippine waters.

Both ships serve as command-and-control vessels during humanitarian operations as well as for military sealift and transport, Lincuna said. (AP)

***

