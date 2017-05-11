Philippines sends troops, supplies to disputed island | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Philippines sends troops, supplies to disputed island

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Philippines sends troops, supplies to disputed island

Thursday, May 11, 2017
PAGASA ISLAND. This April 21, 2017 photo taken from a C-130 transport plane with Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano shows Thitu Island off the South China Sea. (AP File)

PAGASA ISLAND. This April 21, 2017 photo taken from a C-130 transport plane with Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Ano shows Thitu Island off the South China Sea. (AP File)

MANILA -- The Philippines has started transporting troops and supplies to a disputed island in the South China Sea in preparation for construction work that includes reinforcing and lengthening an airstrip and building a dock, an official said Thursday.

China has protested the visit last month by the Philippine defense and military chiefs to Pag-asa Island, home to Filipino soldiers and fishermen for decades, but which is also claimed by Beijing.

Lieutenant General Raul del Rosario, head of the Philippine military's Western Command, said troops and initial supplies arrived on Pag-asa island last week. About P1.6 billion ($32 million) has been earmarked for the construction that will also include a fish port, solar power, water desalination plant, refurbishment of housing for soldiers and facilities for marine research and tourists.

China's construction of seven islands nearby in the Spratly archipelago has dwarfed similar activities by rival claimants, including the Philippines, whose frosty relations with Beijing have improved significantly under President Rodrigo Duterte. (AP)

***

Like and follow SunStar Philippines on Facebook.

Related articles

China elated by Duterte's move not to pursue visit in South China Sea
Duterte withdraws plan to visit South China Sea
China's man-made South China Sea islands nearly complete
China: No monitoring station on Scarborough Shoal
Top cabinet officials fly to US carrier in disputed sea
Tags: 
Philippine troops
deployment
supplies
Pag-asa Island
Philippine-China relations
Spratly Islands


View Comments