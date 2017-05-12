Cops make more child cybersex arrests, rescues | SunStar

Cops make more child cybersex arrests, rescues

Read so far

Friday, May 12, 2017
PAMPANGA. Members of the National Bureau of Investigation and FBI gather evidence at the home of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., during a raid in Mabalacat, Pampanga. Authorities on May 5, 2017, arrested three women who were livestreaming sexually exploitative videos of girls to men paying by the minute to watch from half a world away. (AP File)

MANILA. In this April 21, 2017 photo, suspected child webcam cybersex operator, American David Timothy Deakin, rests as he is handcuffed to a chair after his arrest at the National Bureau of Investigation. (AP)

MANILA -- Authorities in the Philippines have rescued four girls and arrested a mother and two other women for allegedly livestreaming sexually exploitative videos of children to men paying by the minute to watch from the United States.

Three sisters ages 8, 9 and 12, and an 11-year-old found in a separate rescue, are now in a shelter for abused children while the women face prosecution.

The arrests came just two weeks after Filipino authorities raided the home of an American man suspected of similar cybersex crimes. Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation rescued two girls and made one of the largest seizures of illicit digital content in the Philippines.

The suspect, David Timothy Deakin, has denied wrongdoing. (AP)

***

Tags: 
cybersex
online porn
child abuse
National Bureau of Investigation


