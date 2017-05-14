AFP: Abu Sayyaf forces continue to weaken

ARMED Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Restituto Padilla said Sunday that the forces of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) are "continuously debilitating" following the intensified police and military operations against them.

Padilla said from having at least 500 members, they were reduced by at least half since last year due to the surrender, arrest and killing of their members during military operations.

"Siguro nangalahati na sila dahil ang bilang na naibigay natin nung December 2016 ay nasa kulang-kulang 500 sila. Pero dahil sa tuloy-tuloy na operasyon na ginawa natin, marami-rami na ang napatay sa hanay nila at marami na rin ang sumuko," he said.

He said since December last year, over 50 Abu Sayyaf members and sub group leaders from Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi surrendered to the authorities while more than 20 rebels were killed during operations.

"Sa mga susunod na araw batid natin marami pa pong nais mag-surrender dahil sa paghihirap na nadulot ng ating patuloy na pagtutugis sa kanila. Atin din pong sinisikap dito is ma-rescue yung kanilang kidnap victims," he said.

Padilla said the communities are playing a vital role to the government’s success in making the said terror group irrelevant within six months, the timeframe given to them by President Rodrigo Duterte.

He said the help from the communities means that the group is already “losing its mass-base support.”

Earlier, the AFP said Abu Sayyaf top leader Radullan Sahiron had been sending surrender feelers but no information was further available regarding the matter. (SunStar Philippines)