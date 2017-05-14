Duterte defends P3M wealth hike

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said the P3-million increase of his net worth in a span of six months since he assumed office in June until December 31 last year came from campaign contributions.

But Duterte initially told reporters during an interview in Hong Kong on Saturday that the rise on his wealth based on his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth in 2016 was due to the money given to him by a "sugar mommy."

"Regarding the issue of an additional three million sa SAL(N). Alam mo kasi nagkaroon ako ng girlfriend, parang sugar mommy ko. And binibigyan niya ako ng pera," he said.

The President said the name of the girl was "Vanessa" whom he described as about 35 or 36 years old and came from Manila.

"Mayaman siya, sugar mommy ko...she is working but she is well off and nagkakilala kami. Marami siyang pera from---estimate lang naman 'yon e," he said.

Asked if his long time partner, Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena, knew about it, he said, "Alam, kaya ako gustong patayin ni Honeylet eh. Pero alam mo itong Pilipinas, pera-pera lang 'yan eh. Eh wala akong magawa kung may magbigay ng pera sa akin."

But later in the interview, Duterte said the money was an excess from the campaign contributions.

"Sobra ‘yan sa ‘yung dumating na wala ng purpose ang pera. Tapos hindi ko na malaman kung sinu-sino. Maliit ito eh. Iyon ang idineclare (declare) ko na as income. Income eh nandiyan sa kamay ko eh," he said, adding that he paid the income tax for this.

When Duterte became president in June last year, he declared his net worth as P24.08 million. Six months after or in December, his net worth amounted to P27.4 million. (SDR/SunStar Philippines)