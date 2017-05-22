2 senators urge gov't to file protest vs China in UN

TWO Liberal Party senators called Monday on the government to bring before the United Nations China's threat of war against the Philippines.

"This is a serious case. I call on the government not to take it lightly," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said, calling Chinese President Xi Jinping's threat against the Philippines as a gross violation of the UN Charter.

"Article 2, Section 4 of the UN Charter states that "all mem­bers shall refrain in their institutional relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purpose of the United Nations."

President Rodrigo Duterte said last May 19 his Chinese counterpart threatened to go to war against the Philippines if it develops its oil and gas resources in the West Philippine Sea.

"We should stand up to China. We should not allow our country to be bullied and threatened," Drilon said.

For his part, Senator Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino that such threat of war from the Chinese President is definitely troublesome.

It is clear, Aquino said, that China has encroached on Philippine territory.

"We need to be able to be very clear about our policy regarding those areas and those territories, especially if these areas are being militarized," he said.

Aquino expressed the need for the next Senate committee on foreign affairs chair to prioritize this issue so the proper government agencies can appropriately study and recommend government's response.

The Senate committee was previously occupied by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano who was recently appointed and confirmed by the Commission on Appointments as Foreign Affairs Secretary. (SunStar Philippines)