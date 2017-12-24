Missing teenager found in Laguna

MANILA -- The 17-year-old girl who went missing last December 21 has been found.

Ica Policarpio, a grade 12 student, was reportedly found in Laguna on Sunday, December 24.

Bea Policarpio posted on Sunday photos of Ica, but the former did not disclose where they found the latter.

Along with the photo, Bea posted a lengthy caption, saying: "We found Ica. Words cannot express our joy in this moment. Our family can never thank you enough, each and every one of you, for storming the heavens so we could be given a second chance to be complete."

Ica was last seen on December 21 in a coffee shop in Muntinlupa.

Ica's family had been asking everyone to help them find her by spreading her photo on social media.

Bea added: "Investigation is still ongoing, but be assured we will be verifying relevant facts via official media sites."

"Kindly wait for that and respect our family's privacy at this time. In the meantime we just wanted to ease everyone's worry and let you all know that she is okay, she is unharmed, and she is with us," she added.

Bea thanked everyone for helping them find her sister.

Authorities could not be reached for comment as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday. (SunStar Philippines)