VisMin solons to celebrate Christmas with family at home

HOW will you celebrate Christmas?

This was SunStar's question to some of the Visayas and Mindanao-based lawmakers sitting at the lower chamber of the 17th Congress before the year's session ended.

Like any other Filipino, these lawmakers said they will celebrate Christmas with their respective families at home.

Davao-based Congressman Karlo Nograles said he will go home to Davao and celebrate Christmas with his constituents.

"I'll be in Davao with my family and my constituents," he said.

Nograles said his family has planned a lot of activities for the people in their district come Christmas Eve.

"We've planned a lot of activities for my constituents before Christmas Eve," the lawmaker said.

"Tuluy-tuloy yung aming mga programa so during the break I'll be there (Davao) most of the time," said Nograles.

Cebu-based lawmaker Congresswoman Gwen Garcia said she is excited for Christmas as her youngest child who lives abroad will be coming home to celebrate with her.

"With the family. I'll go home to Cebu. My third child is coming home for Christmas," Garcia said.

Congressman Albee Benitez of Negros Occidental to put it simple said: "May celebration. [We'll eat] letson. Isang katutak na letson," Benitez said.

Negros Oriental District Rep. Arnolfo Tevez will spend Christmas in his house where his son is.

"Ayoko umiyak e, naiiyak ako pag ganito dahil namatayan ako ng anak diba? So I'll spend it there in our house kung san nakalibing ang anak ko," Tevez said.

Tevez said his son died in a motorcycle accident in 2015.

The lawmaker stressed the need to stay at home during the Christmas break as there will be many invitations this Christmas.

"Yung Christmas namin (lawmakers) parang hindi bakasyon. Mas maraming trabaho because you get so many invitations," he said.

Members of the Congress will be having a long Christmas break as session will resume on January 15. (SunStar Philippines