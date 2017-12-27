Congress urged to probe PCSO's 'extravagant' Christmas party

BAYAN Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate has urged Congress to look into the controversies hounding the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), including recent allegations surrounding its supposed "lavish" Christmas party.

"From the extravagant Christmas party celebration to the irregularities and alleged corruption in the small town lottery (STL) operations and the minuscule allotment of only P2.2 billion for the charity funds out of its P18-billion earnings -- these issues are certainly not minor and should all instead be investigated," Zarate said.

Last week, newly-appointed PCSO Board member Sandra Cam claimed that the PCSO had spent P10 million for the agency's Christmas party at a five-star hotel in Manila.

This was denied by PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan, who said the budget for the party amounted to only P6 million. PCSO has 1,580 employees.

Justifying the budget, Balutan said PCSO employees deserved it as they worked hard to increase the earnings of the agency.

Cam also alleged that STL operators are remitting only 20 percent of the revenues. The balance of P80 percent allegedly goes to the pockets of the gambling lords.

Zarate noted that based on the PCSO charter, 30 percent of its earnings should be earmarked for charity funds.

"If the reported earnings is P18 billion, then the supposed allotment for charity funds should be P5.4 billion. Now where did the money go?" Zarate said.

"The PCSO's mandate is supposed to be for charity, but, it appears that, then and now, it is just being used as a milking cow of its officials," he added.

As a sign of protest, Cam, a former jueteng whistle blower, did not attend the PCSO's Christmas party.

Balutan has accused Cam of trying to get the agency's top post to allegedly pave the way for her friend, Charlie "Atong" Ang, to take control of the STL operations in the country.

Malacañang, through Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr., earlier vowed to verify the costs of the party, noting that President Rodrigo Duterte does not tolerate extravagance. (Keith Calayag / SunStar Philippines)