6 Bocaue pyro firms non-compliant to safety standards

SIX pyrotechnics establishments in the nation's fireworks capital have been found to be non-compliant to occupational safety and health (OSH) standards, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole).

In a statement, the DOLE disclosed that only 61 of the 67 establishments inspected in Bocaue, Bulacan were found compliant with the prescribed safety standards.

"Non-compliant establishments were allowed to correct their deficiencies such as having more than two sellers and the use of stores as sleeping quarters," said DOLE.

Labor law compliance officers (LLCOs) also provided assistance to establishments in correcting safety and health deficiencies, the labor department added.

Earlier, Dole Secretary Silvestre Bello III ordered all regional offices to closely monitor pyrotechnics establishments with regards to their work safety and health compliance.

All Dole regional offices were directed to submit their reports last December 29.

Reports of other regions have yet to reach the DOLE main office as of Saturday.

The industry-wide OSH check comes as part of government efforts in the run up to the New Year’s Eve celebrations. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)