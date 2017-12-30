'Cracker injuries now up to 77

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported that there are 77 firecracker-related injuries ahead of the New Year's Eve festivities.

Based on the latest Aksyon: Paputok Injury Reduction 2017 report, 77 firecracker-related injuries have been recorded nationwide as of 6 a.m. Saturday, December 30.

"This is 54 cases (41 percent) lower than the same time period last year," said the DOH report.

“Piccolo” continues to be the number one cause of injuries with 49 cases (64 percent); followed by “boga” with 6 (8 percent); “kwitis” with 4 (5 percent); and “whistle bomb” with 3 (4 percent).

Injured body parts were mostly hands with 53 cases (69 percent); followed by eyes with 12 (16 percent); and head with 7 (9 percent).

Most of the injuries involved active users at 60 (78 percent), and those that occurred on the streets at 58 (75 percent).

The National Capital Region continues to have the most number of injuries reported with 40 cases (52 percent); followed by Western Visayas with 9 (12 percent); and Bicol Region with 8 (10 percent).

In Metro Manila, a total of 22 cases (55 percent) happened in the City of Manila; followed by the cities of Mandaluyong, Quezon, and Valenzuela with 4 each (10 percent).

There remains to be no cases of stray bullets or firecracker ingestion.

Also, no deaths have been reported from all DOH sentinel hospitals. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)