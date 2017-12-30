Palace slams Reds' plan to overthrow Duterte gov't

MALACAÑANG on Saturday, December 30, took a jab at the communists' plan to overthrow the Duterte regime in 2018, saying that such threat only proves that they are "enemies of the state and the people."

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), New People's Army (NPA), and National Democratic Front's (NDF) goal to fight President Rodrigo Duterte's government would mean to fight the whole nation.

"If that's the threat of CPP, NPA, and NDF, then, it only goes to show that they are enemies of the state," Andanar told government-owned dzRB.

"If an organized group [like them] wants to topple the government, it means that they are not only fighting the President. They are also fighting the people who voted the President," he added.

In a statement marking the communist party's 49th anniversary, on December 26, the CPP sought to "resist and fight" Duterte administration's supposed fascism.

The CPP also called on its members to "brace for more difficult struggles" as they move to overthrow the Chief Executive, as they accused Duterte and his "militaristic minions" of creating a "full brunt of state terrorism."

The group, in particular, was mulling to launch a war, mobilize "exploited and oppressed" masses, and build possible united front of "patriotic, democratic, and positive" forces.

"The Filipino people are confronted with the Duterte regime's fascist tyranny, all-out war and headlong push toward a fascist dictatorship under the guise of a fake federal setup," the CPP said.

"We must aim to win ever greater victories by continuously going deep among the people and rousing them to resist and wage all forma of struggle against the fascist tyranny," the party added.

Duterte has been critical of the communist insurgents, whose sincerity was questioned following their string of attacks against state forces despite the peace negotiations between the government and the communist leader.

Recently, the President signed two proclamations declaring end of talks with the communists and declaring them as terrorists. (SunStar Phillipines)