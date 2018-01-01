LPA now Tropical Depression 'Agaton'

THE low pressure area (LPA) east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte has developed into a tropical depression named "Agaton," the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

The state weather bureau said that as of 4 p.m., Monday, January 1, the center of Tropical Depression Agaton was located at the vicinity Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Pagasa recorded its maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hr (kph) and gusts of up to 60 kph.

Agaton is expected to move west at 19 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) #1 has been raised over Southern Leyte in the Visayas and Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Island, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, North Cotabato, Compostela Valley, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Camiguin, and Bukidnon in Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao particularly in the regions of Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao, Pagasa said.

Residents are advised to be vigilant against possible flashfloods and landslides, also, sea travel is risky over areas under TCWS #1.

Agaton is expected to make landfall over Caraga area Monday night, January 1 or Tuesday morning, January 2. (SunStar Philippines)