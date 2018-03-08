4 Highway Patrol officers in Iligan arrested for extortion

FOUR Highway Patrol Group (HPG) officers in Iligan City in Northern Mindanao were arrested Wednesday evening, March 7, for extortion.

Chief Inspector Jewel Nicanor, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF), identified the arrested CITF personnel as Senior Inspector Rolando Rigat, chief of the Iligan City Highway Patrol Team (ICHPT); Senior Police Officer 2 Crisanto Bernardo; and Mac Harvey Abad and Sidney Cañete, both HPG civilian auxiliary.

Nicanor said the four officers were arrested in an entrapment operation which stemmed from complaints of motorists traversing Macapagal Highway in Iligan City, who reported that members of the ICHPT were extorting money from them in the guise of apprehending them for traffic violations.

During the entrapment operation, Nicanor said the four personnel received the 3,000 marked money. This was recovered in Rigat's comfort room located inside his office.

Nicanor said Rigat even tried to dispose of the cash.

He said small bills of different denominations amounting to P5,000.00 were also recovered from Rigat's drawer.

"Arrested personnel are now being processed in Iligan City Police Office for the filing of appropriate criminal and administrative cases," said Nicanor. (SunStar Philippines)