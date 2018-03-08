House panel finds probable cause to impeach Sereno

VOTING 38-2 on Thursday, March 8, the House committee on justice found probable cause to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno over alleged culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, betrayal of public trust and other high crimes.



The justice panel voted on the existence of probable cause after five months of weekly hearings on the complaint filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon.

Voting against the majority are Quezon City Representative Kit Belmonte and Dinagat Island Rep. Arlene "Kaka" Bag-ao.



House justice committee chair Reynaldo Umali tasked the vice chairpersons of the committee to draft a committee report and the articles of impeachment.

The said report will be voted upon by the same committee on March 14.

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas earlier said the justice panel will forward the report and articles of impeachment to the House committee on rules.

The rules committee, which he chairs, will then be given 10 session days to include the committee report in the calendar of business.

But since Congress is about to go on recess for the summer, Fariñas said the matter might be included in the calendar of business only when session resumes in May.

The earliest that the articles of impeachment against Sereno could be forwarded to the plenary would be on May 14, he said.

Sereno has refused to attend the House justice committee hearings.

She earlier asked the House panel to allow her legal counsels to represent her and cross examine the witnesses against her on her behalf. The committee refused.

Among the allegations hurled against the Chief Justice under her supposed culpable violation of the Constitution offense are her supposed issuances of orders without the approval of the en banc, her delayed action on the petitions for retirement benefits and her failure to file her Statement of Assets Liabilities and Networth to the Judicial and Bar Council when she applied for her position in 2012.

Under the corruption allegation, the Chief Justice was accused of using public funds to support her alleged lavish lifestyle, including her purchase of a luxury vehicle worth more than P5 million and her P1.9 million worth of hotel accomodations during the Southeast Asian summit in 2015.

In the impeachable offense of corruption, Gadon accused Sereno of evading to pay her taxes from her earnings from the Piatco case. Under betrayal of public trust, her supposed hiring of an information technology (IT) consultant with P250,000 monthly fee without public bidding was cited.

A total of 25 lawmakers endorsed the complaint against the chief magistrate, among them were Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia, Samar Representative Edgar Sarmiento, COOP-NATCO party-list Representative Anthony Bravo, LPGMA party-list Representative Arnel Ty, Isabela Representative Rodolfo Albano, Surigao Del Norte Francisco Jose Matugas II, Pampanga Representative Aurelio Gonzales, Malabon Representative Federico Sandoval, Davao Oriental Representative Joel Almario, Antipolo City Representative Romeo Acop and Quezon City 1st District Representative Vincent Crisologo. (SunStar Philippines)