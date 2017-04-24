Pacquiao says Horn fight will show he's not done yet

BRISBANE, Australia -- Manny Pacquiao said his July 2 world title bout with Jeff Horn is his chance to tell the boxing world "I'm not done yet."

The 38-year-old Pacquiao, an 11-time champion across eight weight divisions and now a member of the Philippines Senate, had intended the fight in Brisbane with local school teacher Horn to be a stepping stone to a more lucrative bout with former welterweight world champion Amir Khan.

But Pacquiao now said the bout gives him a chance to let the boxing world know he's still at the top.

"I want to defend my crown and prove I am still there in boxing — I am not done yet in boxing," Pacquiao told a news conference in Brisbane on Monday.

"Despite my business in the office as a senator, I am still handling my boxing career. Boxing is my passion. I started when I was young — it's part of my life," he added.

Pacquiao said he is still in shape and as good as ever.

"It depends on how you discipline yourself, how you train and prepare yourself," he said. "It's a matter of discipline." (AP)