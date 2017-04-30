Kobe Paras leaves Creighton

AFTER only one year, Kobe Paras is leaving Creighton.

Paras announced on Sunday (Philippine Time) his intent to transfer to another US NCAA school.

"You welcomed me into your world, into your thoughts & made me a better person. This is goodbye. Thank you coaches & Creighton Bluejay fans!" the six-foot-six high-flying wingman said via Twitter.



The announcement capped a whirlwind freshman season for the son of PBA legend Benjie Paras.

Once a highly touted prospect following showcasing his hops in the FIBA U18 3x3 Championship and strutting his wares at Middlebrooks Academy, the former La Salle-Greenhills and Batang Gilas star made a commitment to play for UCLA.

However, reported academic issues forced him to transfer to Creighton just before the start of the season.

The younger Paras only played in 15 games for the Bluejay, averaging only 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in less than five minutes of play per night.

Paras has yet to announce where he will transfer. (PNA)