'Fate of the Furious' races to $100.2 million opening
LOS ANGELES -- The eighth installment in the "Fast and the Furious" had the roads to itself and inched past the $100 million benchmark in the final moments.
Studio estimates on Sunday say "The Fate of the Furious" earned a chart topping $100.2 million over the holiday weekend.
It's well below the $147.2 million opening of "Furious 7" in 2015, but still a second-best for the series.
"Furious 7" had a groundswell of additional interest due to the death of actor Paul Walker.
The "Fast and the Furious" is a global juggernaut for Universal Pictures. The franchise has earned over $3.9 billion to date and at least two additional films are planned.
"The Boss Baby" took second with $15.5 million, while "Beauty and the Beast" held on to third place with $13.6 million. (AP)
