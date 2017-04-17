'Fate of the Furious' races to $100.2 million opening | SunStar

'Fate of the Furious' races to $100.2 million opening

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

'Fate of the Furious' races to $100.2 million opening

Monday, April 17, 2017
US. This image released by Universal Pictures shows Charlize Theron, left, and Vin Diesel in

US. This image released by Universal Pictures shows Charlize Theron, left, and Vin Diesel in "The Fate of the Furious." (AP)

LOS ANGELES -- The eighth installment in the "Fast and the Furious" had the roads to itself and inched past the $100 million benchmark in the final moments.

Studio estimates on Sunday say "The Fate of the Furious" earned a chart topping $100.2 million over the holiday weekend.

It's well below the $147.2 million opening of "Furious 7" in 2015, but still a second-best for the series.

"Furious 7" had a groundswell of additional interest due to the death of actor Paul Walker.

The "Fast and the Furious" is a global juggernaut for Universal Pictures. The franchise has earned over $3.9 billion to date and at least two additional films are planned.

"The Boss Baby" took second with $15.5 million, while "Beauty and the Beast" held on to third place with $13.6 million. (AP)

***

Like and follow SunStar Philippines on Facebook.

Tags: 
Fate of the Furious
Fast and the Furious
movies


View Comments