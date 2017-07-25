Justin Bieber cancels rest of tour for 'unforeseen circumstances'

NEW YORK -- International pop singer Justin Bieber is canceling the rest of his Purpose World Tour "due to unforeseen circumstances."

In a statement released on Monday, July 24, Bieber’s representatives didn't give further details about the cancellation but said the singer "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them."

"However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates," the statement read.



Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows on six continents. The Grammy winner's upcoming shows included stops in the United States and Canada, also the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The pop star was supposed to wrap the tour in Asia in September.

The tour cancellation comes days after the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said that it won't be inviting Bieber to perform in the country because of his past "bad behavior."

During his 2013 visit to China, Bieber drew criticism when pictures showed him being carried up the Great Wall of China by a pair of bodyguards.

Bieber was planned to perform shows in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Tickets for all of his canceled dates will be refunded at point of purchase. (AP)