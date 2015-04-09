Bill Gates visits Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY -- The world's richest man, Bill Gates, and his family reportedly spent a brief summer vacation in Palawan, where he visited Amanpulo Resort and El Nido town.

The Gates family spent three days in the island after arriving early morning of April 6 via a Global Express private plane, reports said.

Eyewitnesses at the Puerto Princesa City Airport told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that as soon as the family arrived, they boarded a privately-hired helicopter, assisted by retired police superintendent Edgar Iglasia, who was tasked to ensure their security and safety while in Palawan.

Onlookers claimed that that the Gates’ chopper flew to high-end island resort Amanpulo on Pamalican, which is part of the Quiniluban Group of Cuyo islands and islets, north of the province.

Amanpulo is a secluded island resort overlooking the Sulu Sea and has been frequented by the rich and famous, as it is secluded and has unique character as a vacation getaway.

Aside from Amanpulo, the Gates also went to El Nido to check the island, where the Microsoft founder reportedly plans to invest with Filipino partners.

Bill Gates and his family flew Wednesday back to Metro Manila.

According to an aircraft security procedure document obtained by the PNA, no one was allowed to come near the Global Express plane except the crew and the international security team. (PNA)