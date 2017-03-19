Road rage shooting suspect named

CEBU (Updated) -- City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, along with policemen, stormed the house of one David Lim Jr., who was identified as the man who shot a nurse during a road rage in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Osmena posted on Facebook a photo showing members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team in full battle gear at the gate of the suspect's residence.

Another photo showed Osmena and the policemen talking to a man inside the house.

In his latest post as of 10:30 p.m., the mayor said the suspect was not around. "He's not here. I have invited his father in for questioning. I cannot legally compel him to come with no warrant.

I am working on getting a warrant now."

Osmena also said on Facebook that the victim, Ephraim Nuñal, identified the man as David Lim Jr.

Osmena said it was him who ordered the police to conduct the operation Sunday night even without an arrest warrant.

He said the judge, whom he did not identify, did not issue the warrant of arrest.

The mayor also ordered earlier the deployment of policemen at the Mactan Cebu International Airport to prevent the suspect from leaving Cebu.

