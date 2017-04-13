‘Siete Palabras’ to tackle EJK, social issues

FIVE priests, a nun, and a parishioner will talk about social issues in the country, including extrajudicial killings, abuse on women, and the Church’s response to war on drugs during this year’s Siete Palabras (Seven Last Words) on Good Friday, April 14, at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral (CMC).

Fr. Jonathan Rubin, CMC assistant parish priest, said this year's reflections carry the theme, "Year of the Parishes - Communion of Communities."

"Basically, it's all about communion taking all the facets sa atong katilingban...and how to give meaning to those words (last seven words of Jesus) so that we could be in one communion of communities,” he said.

"Let's together reflect on the seven last words of Jesus sa dihang nagbitay siya sa krus. Because again, ang atong mga pagpamalandong niana may kalabotan gayud sa mga ulahing mga issues nga ato karong giatubang ug gisagubang nga posible makakita sad gyud ta'g kahulogan on how also could we act upon on those issues. Dili lang ta magpakabuta-bungol isip sakop sa atong Simbahan," he added.

Rubin is among the seven speakers this Good Friday. The other speakers are Fr. Daniel Franklin Pilario, CM; Sr. Nimfa Seranias, SSpS; Fr. Crispin Mostajo, CSsR; Fr. Alvin Abatayo, SDB; parishioner Juanito Entica; and Fr. Arnulfo Rendo.

Fr. Jose Adonis Aquino, director of the Archdiocesan Biblical Apostolate, and Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, D.D., are expected to give their opening and closing remarks, respectively.

The Siete Palabras in Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral will be streamed live at www.sunstar.com.ph from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

*****

The Seven Last Words uttered by Jesus Christ are the following:

First Word: (Luke 23:33-34)

Rev. Fr. Daniel Franklin Pilario, CM

When the soldiers crucified Jesus with the criminals, one on His right and one on His left, Jesus said, "Father, forgive them, for they know what they do."

Second Word: (Luke 23:39-43)

Speaker: Sr. Nimfa Seranias, SSpS

One of the criminals, who were hanged, ridiculed Him saying "Are you not the Messiah? Save yourself and us!" The other criminal rebuked him and said to Jesus, "Remember me when you come into your kingdom." Jesus replied, "Truly I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise."

Third Word: (John 19:25-27)

Speaker: Rev. Fr. Crispin Mostajo, CSsR

Standing near the cross of Jesus were his mother, and his mother's sister, Mary, the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magedelene. When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple whom He loved standing beside her, he said to his mother, "Woman, behold your Son; Son, behold your Mother."

Fourth Word: (Mark 15-33-34)

Speaker: Rev. Fr. Alvin Abatayo, SDB

At 3 p.m., Jesus cried out with a loud voice, "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?"

Fifth Word: (John 19:28-29)

Speaker: Rev. Fr. Jonathan Rubin

When Jesus knew that all was now finished, he said (in order to fulfill the scripture), "I thirst." A jar full of sour wine was standing there. So they put a sponge full of wine on a branch of hyssop and held it to his mouth.

Sixth Word: (John 19:30)

Speaker: Mr. Juanito Entica

When Jesus had received the wine, he said, "It is finished." Then he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.

Seventh Word: (Luke 23:44-46)

Speaker: Rev. Fr. Arnulfo Rendo

Darkness came over the whole land until 3 p.m., while the sun's light failed; and the curtain of the temple was torn in two, Jesus, crying with a loud voice, said: "Father, into Your hands I commend my spirit." Having said this, he breathed his last. (SunStar Philippines)