Fish fall from sky with rain in northern Mexico | SunStar

Fish fall from sky with rain in northern Mexico

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Fish fall from sky with rain in northern Mexico

Thursday, September 28, 2017
MEXICO CITY. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water, known as waterspouts, could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground. (Photo grabbed from Tamaulipas City civil defense Facebook page)

MEXICO CITY. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water, known as waterspouts, could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground. (Photo grabbed from Tamaulipas City civil defense Facebook page)

MEXICO CITY -- Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico said a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.

Tamaulipas civil defense said in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency's Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.


According the United States Library of Congress, it's a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water, known as waterspouts, could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground. (AP)

Tags: 
world
Fish fall from sky
Mexico City
waterspouts
phenomenon
tornadoes
science
Tampico City


View Comments