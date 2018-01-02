'Agaton' now in Negros Oriental; 9 areas under Signal #1

TROPICAL Depression "Agaton" is in the vicinity of Bais City, Negros Oriental as of this morning, the state weather bureau said Tuesday, January 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has placed 9 areas under Tropical Cylone Warning Signal Number 1.

The areas placed on TCWS #1 (with 30-60 kph) within the next 36 hours include: Palawan including Cuyo Island Bohol, Cebu, Siquijor, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Southern Antique and Southern Iloilo.

Pagasa warned against heavy rains that may cause landslide and flooding in Visayas, Misamis Occidental, Dipolog City, Northern Zamboanga del Norte and Palawan.

Agaton is packing winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gust of up to 90 kph and is moving west at 25 kph.

The state weather bureau warned against sea travel especially in the seaboards of Northern and Southern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, and eastern and western seaboard of Visayas and eastern seaboard of Mindanao caused by the Northeast Monsoon and TD Agaton.

In Central Visayas, trips from Bohol to Cebu has been cancelled as of this morning.





A landslide was also reported in Ginatilan, southern Cebu.





Sea travel from Cebu to Cagayan de Oro was also suspended according to the Cebu Ports Authority.





While trips to Siquijor and other Negros areas have been suspended.

Engr. Oscar Tabada, of Pagasa Mactan, in a television interview said anytime this afternoon Tuesday, the warning signal for Cebu is expected to be lifted. (SunStar Philippines with JOB/SunStar Cebu)