Cebu Pacific's Manila-Legazpi flights cancelled due to bad weather
Saturday, April 15, 2017
MANILA -- Cebu Pacific's Manila-Legazpi-Manila flights were cancelled Saturday morning due to bad weather.
These are the 5J 321/322 flights.
The state weather bureau, Pagasa, earlier forecast rains with gusty winds over Albay, and light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over other parts of the Bicol region on Saturday. (PNA)
