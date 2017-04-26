Japan minister resigns over remark about 2011 tsunami | SunStar

Japan minister resigns over remark about 2011 tsunami

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Japan minister resigns over remark about 2011 tsunami

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
JAPAN. Masahiro Imamura speaks to journalists after submitting his resignation from his post, disaster reconstruction minister, to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP)

JAPAN. Masahiro Imamura speaks to journalists after submitting his resignation from his post, disaster reconstruction minister, to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP)

TOKYO -- Japan's disaster reconstruction minister has resigned over his remark that "it was good" that the March 2011 quake and tsunami had hit northern Japan instead of areas closer to Tokyo.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accepted Masahiro Imamura's resignation Wednesday. Imamura was replaced by Masayoshi Yoshino, former deputy environment minister from Fukushima, where more than 18,000 people died following the earthquake and tsunami.

Imamura's resignation comes a day after he made the remark in a speech at a ruling party reception, which Abe also attended.

Imamura came under fire earlier this month over his outburst and a suggestion during a news conference that those who left voluntarily following a meltdown of the Fukushima nuclear plant should fend for themselves. (AP)

**

Like and follow SunStar Philippines on Facebook.

Tags: 
Japan minister
resignation
2011 tsunami
Masahiro Imamura
Prime Minister Shenzo Abe


View Comments